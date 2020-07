Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Fresh paint and carpet in this highly desirable community of Tarrington Place. 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 bath, and over 2,100 sqft. Open floorplan with eat-in kitchen and separate living and family rooms.Private east facing backyard with tile patio. Community pool as well. Upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included