8258 W NICOLET Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

8258 W NICOLET Avenue

8258 West Nicolet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8258 West Nicolet Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedroom home with in-law suite with private entrance , Security gate at front door, Great room and dining area off kitchen and large living, dining room in front of house.Lots of stone counter tops in kitchen with built in desk and huge pantry. Great room with built ins looks out on green back yard with fruit tree. Master bedroom is split and has large bath with tub and shower and large walk in closet . RV gate and room to park your boat on a concrete pad. Garage has lots of built in storage. Freshly painted. Ready for you to move in today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

