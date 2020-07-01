8258 W NICOLET Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

5 bedroom home with in-law suite with private entrance , Security gate at front door, Great room and dining area off kitchen and large living, dining room in front of house.Lots of stone counter tops in kitchen with built in desk and huge pantry. Great room with built ins looks out on green back yard with fruit tree. Master bedroom is split and has large bath with tub and shower and large walk in closet . RV gate and room to park your boat on a concrete pad. Garage has lots of built in storage. Freshly painted. Ready for you to move in today.