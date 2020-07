Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous home in this highly sought after Arrowhead area. Close to 101 freeway and Arrowhead Town Center. Terrific 3BR/2Bth floor plan with almost 1900 sq. Ft. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances and lush carpet in all the bedrooms. Great private pool and backyard and owners pay for pool service and landscaping. Don't miss this one. City of Glendale sales tax is 2.2%. Sorry, no pets allowed.