7708 W Montebello Ave

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Glendale property just minutes from Westgate shopping, restaurants & professional sports stadiums! Open floor-plan with over-sized tile, ceiling fans throughout & large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Master suite includes private bathroom with separate walk-in closets & double sinks. Pets 2 years and older. Ready for immediate move in!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.