Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7708 W Montebello Ave

7708 W Montebello Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7708 W Montebello Ave, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Glendale property just minutes from Westgate shopping, restaurants & professional sports stadiums! Open floor-plan with over-sized tile, ceiling fans throughout & large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Master suite includes private bathroom with separate walk-in closets & double sinks. Pets 2 years and older. Ready for immediate move in!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 W Montebello Ave have any available units?
7708 W Montebello Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7708 W Montebello Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7708 W Montebello Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 W Montebello Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7708 W Montebello Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7708 W Montebello Ave offer parking?
No, 7708 W Montebello Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7708 W Montebello Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7708 W Montebello Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 W Montebello Ave have a pool?
No, 7708 W Montebello Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7708 W Montebello Ave have accessible units?
No, 7708 W Montebello Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 W Montebello Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7708 W Montebello Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7708 W Montebello Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7708 W Montebello Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
