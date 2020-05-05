7708 W Montebello Ave

Amenities
Glendale property just minutes from Westgate shopping, restaurants & professional sports stadiums! Open floor-plan with over-sized tile, ceiling fans throughout & large kitchen with tons of cabinets. Master suite includes private bathroom with separate walk-in closets & double sinks. Pets 2 years and older. Ready for immediate move in!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.