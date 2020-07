7484 W DENARO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

IMMACULATE REMODEL! LUXURY TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE ARROWHEAD RANCH--1586 SQ/FT --DRAMATIC VAULTED CEILINGS--SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN--GREAT ROOM W/SKY-LIGHTS. NEUTRAL TILE FLOORING, PAINT & CARPET. KITCHEN NEWER UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS & STAINLESS APPLS. DINING RM OPENS ONTO COVERED PATIO & COURTYARD AREA, LG MSTR BEDROOM, HUGE CLOSET & BATH W/DOUBLE SINKS. 2ND BEDROOM IS SPLIT W/FULL BATH. UPSTAIRS LOFT IS PERFECT FOR OFFICE/DEN OR GUEST RM--LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE. MANY UPGRADES. GREAT LOCATION WITH ARROWHEAD GOLF/COUNTRY CLUB, MALL, SPORTS ARENAS, HOSPITALS & SO MUCH MORE! $200. OF THE CLEANING DEPOSIT IS NON-REFUNDABLE, ALSO A $100. NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. PICTURES DO NOT SHOW UPGRADES.