7468 W Crest Ln
7468 W Crest Ln

7468 West Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7468 West Crest Lane, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is move-in ready. The bright great room boasts a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features maximum cupboard space, lots of counter space and an island. Kitchen also has breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen with updated counter tops. Easy maintenance, fully landscaped front and back yards with a covered patio. Master bath has double sinks and walk-in closet. Garage is oversized 2 car garage. Brand new carpet and paint throughout with tile where needed. All of this in a very desirable location and school district with nearby freeways, dining and entertainment. No pets preferred at this time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7468 W Crest Ln have any available units?
7468 W Crest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7468 W Crest Ln have?
Some of 7468 W Crest Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7468 W Crest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7468 W Crest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7468 W Crest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7468 W Crest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7468 W Crest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7468 W Crest Ln offers parking.
Does 7468 W Crest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7468 W Crest Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7468 W Crest Ln have a pool?
No, 7468 W Crest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7468 W Crest Ln have accessible units?
No, 7468 W Crest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7468 W Crest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7468 W Crest Ln has units with dishwashers.
