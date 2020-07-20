7468 W Crest Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is move-in ready. The bright great room boasts a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen features maximum cupboard space, lots of counter space and an island. Kitchen also has breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen with updated counter tops. Easy maintenance, fully landscaped front and back yards with a covered patio. Master bath has double sinks and walk-in closet. Garage is oversized 2 car garage. Brand new carpet and paint throughout with tile where needed. All of this in a very desirable location and school district with nearby freeways, dining and entertainment. No pets preferred at this time