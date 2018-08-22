All apartments in Glendale
7396 W TONOPAH Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

7396 W TONOPAH Drive

7396 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7396 West Tonopah Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular view lot backing common area greenbelt in Valencia at Sierra Verde. Great room with wood laminate flooring, guest bath, kitchen boasting snack island & informal breakfast room, located on the main level. Upstairs find a master suite with dual sinks, tub with shower, walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms are supported by a full bath. Front and back yards professionally landscaped with grass and desert accents. Enjoy mature trees, shrubs and flowering plants for a show of color. Honorable mentions includes garage with ample storage, security system and extended covered patio. Nearby is Sierra Verde Park & Lake. Conveniently located to fine dining, shopping malls, schools, desirable employment options. & easy access to freeways. Washer, dryer & refrigerator not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7396 W TONOPAH Drive have any available units?
7396 W TONOPAH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7396 W TONOPAH Drive have?
Some of 7396 W TONOPAH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7396 W TONOPAH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7396 W TONOPAH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7396 W TONOPAH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7396 W TONOPAH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7396 W TONOPAH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7396 W TONOPAH Drive offers parking.
Does 7396 W TONOPAH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7396 W TONOPAH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7396 W TONOPAH Drive have a pool?
No, 7396 W TONOPAH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7396 W TONOPAH Drive have accessible units?
No, 7396 W TONOPAH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7396 W TONOPAH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7396 W TONOPAH Drive has units with dishwashers.
