7396 W TONOPAH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular view lot backing common area greenbelt in Valencia at Sierra Verde. Great room with wood laminate flooring, guest bath, kitchen boasting snack island & informal breakfast room, located on the main level. Upstairs find a master suite with dual sinks, tub with shower, walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms are supported by a full bath. Front and back yards professionally landscaped with grass and desert accents. Enjoy mature trees, shrubs and flowering plants for a show of color. Honorable mentions includes garage with ample storage, security system and extended covered patio. Nearby is Sierra Verde Park & Lake. Conveniently located to fine dining, shopping malls, schools, desirable employment options. & easy access to freeways. Washer, dryer & refrigerator not included.