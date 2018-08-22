7396 W TONOPAH Drive

Amenities
Spectacular view lot backing common area greenbelt in Valencia at Sierra Verde. Great room with wood laminate flooring, guest bath, kitchen boasting snack island & informal breakfast room, located on the main level. Upstairs find a master suite with dual sinks, tub with shower, walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms are supported by a full bath. Front and back yards professionally landscaped with grass and desert accents. Enjoy mature trees, shrubs and flowering plants for a show of color. Honorable mentions includes garage with ample storage, security system and extended covered patio. Nearby is Sierra Verde Park & Lake. Conveniently located to fine dining, shopping malls, schools, desirable employment options. & easy access to freeways. Washer, dryer & refrigerator not included.