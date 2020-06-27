7395 W ORAIBI Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2.5 car garage with a large backyard (landscape service included) and tons of living space**Stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinets, stylish backsplash and an island which overlooks the family room and backyard**Master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, jetted tub, and double sinks**Separate living room, dining room, eat in area and family room make a very spacious home**Large covered patio, freshly updated yard watering system keeps the yard looking great**Nestled in the Arrowhead Country Club community where you have lots of options for memberships such tennis courts, work out facility, swimming pools, golf course and the Country Club itself just around the corner**All the other amenities the Arrowhead area offers as well.