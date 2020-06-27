All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

7395 W ORAIBI Drive

7395 West Oraibi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7395 West Oraibi Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2.5 car garage with a large backyard (landscape service included) and tons of living space**Stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinets, stylish backsplash and an island which overlooks the family room and backyard**Master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, jetted tub, and double sinks**Separate living room, dining room, eat in area and family room make a very spacious home**Large covered patio, freshly updated yard watering system keeps the yard looking great**Nestled in the Arrowhead Country Club community where you have lots of options for memberships such tennis courts, work out facility, swimming pools, golf course and the Country Club itself just around the corner**All the other amenities the Arrowhead area offers as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7395 W ORAIBI Drive have any available units?
7395 W ORAIBI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7395 W ORAIBI Drive have?
Some of 7395 W ORAIBI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7395 W ORAIBI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7395 W ORAIBI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7395 W ORAIBI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7395 W ORAIBI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7395 W ORAIBI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7395 W ORAIBI Drive offers parking.
Does 7395 W ORAIBI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7395 W ORAIBI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7395 W ORAIBI Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7395 W ORAIBI Drive has a pool.
Does 7395 W ORAIBI Drive have accessible units?
No, 7395 W ORAIBI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7395 W ORAIBI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7395 W ORAIBI Drive has units with dishwashers.
