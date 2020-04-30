All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7330 N 89TH Lane

7330 North 89th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7330 North 89th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Short Term lease available. 2-3- 6 months lease. Restaurants! Movie Theatre and Much -Much more at your convenience.Walking distance to West Gate Entertainment Center- Immaculate fully furnished home awaiting for you. Entering living area , leads you to open concept modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and kitchen island that opens up to family room with wide sliding door plenty of natural light coming in to the room. Upstairs features large loft , huge master bed room with enormous master bath and walking closet. Other 2 bed rooms and hallway bathroom along with upstairs laundry room complete this beauty located just north east of West Gate City Center that is becoming the most attractive place to be in West Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 N 89TH Lane have any available units?
7330 N 89TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 N 89TH Lane have?
Some of 7330 N 89TH Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 N 89TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7330 N 89TH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 N 89TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7330 N 89TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7330 N 89TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7330 N 89TH Lane does offer parking.
Does 7330 N 89TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 N 89TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 N 89TH Lane have a pool?
No, 7330 N 89TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7330 N 89TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 7330 N 89TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 N 89TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 N 89TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
