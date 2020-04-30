7330 N 89TH Lane

Amenities

Short Term lease available. 2-3- 6 months lease. Restaurants! Movie Theatre and Much -Much more at your convenience.Walking distance to West Gate Entertainment Center- Immaculate fully furnished home awaiting for you. Entering living area , leads you to open concept modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and kitchen island that opens up to family room with wide sliding door plenty of natural light coming in to the room. Upstairs features large loft , huge master bed room with enormous master bath and walking closet. Other 2 bed rooms and hallway bathroom along with upstairs laundry room complete this beauty located just north east of West Gate City Center that is becoming the most attractive place to be in West Valley.