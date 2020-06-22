7252 W ABRAHAM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Perfect home to entertain in the oasis backyard! Built in BBQ, fireplace, pond, pool/spa, huge covered patio area, mature beautiful landscaping with large turf area. Inside home is spacious, extra bedroom with private rest room. custom den, great open kitchen with dining, large living room with built in entertainment center holds up to a 70' TV. family room or pool table area, master bedroom has private entrance from patio, large open bathroom with walk in closet. Landscaping and Pool/spa service included! Solar for the low electric bills! A MUST SEE!!!!