Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7252 W ABRAHAM Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7252 W ABRAHAM Lane

7252 West Abraham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7252 West Abraham Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Perfect home to entertain in the oasis backyard! Built in BBQ, fireplace, pond, pool/spa, huge covered patio area, mature beautiful landscaping with large turf area. Inside home is spacious, extra bedroom with private rest room. custom den, great open kitchen with dining, large living room with built in entertainment center holds up to a 70' TV. family room or pool table area, master bedroom has private entrance from patio, large open bathroom with walk in closet. Landscaping and Pool/spa service included! Solar for the low electric bills! A MUST SEE!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane have any available units?
7252 W ABRAHAM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane have?
Some of 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7252 W ABRAHAM Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane does offer parking.
Does 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane has a pool.
Does 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane have accessible units?
No, 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7252 W ABRAHAM Lane has units with dishwashers.
