7193 W BLACKHAWK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH POOL IN DEMAND 'ARROWHEAD' AREA!!!**DRAMATIC ENTRY - FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM WITH HIGH VAULTED CEILING AND BEAUTIFUL TILE!** EAT-IN KITCHEN IS OPEN TO SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM**FULL BATH DOWN AND DEN WHICH COULD BE USED AS DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM**MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS HAS BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER AND DUAL SINKS**BEAUTIFUL PEBBLETEC PLAY-POOL (SOUTH FACING) AND A NICE GRASS AREA**REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER FURNISHED**RV GATE AND PARKING AREA (RV MUST BE BELOW FENCE)**ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING INSIDE**50% OF CLEANING AND PET DEPOSITS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE - COVERS ADMINISTRATION FEE**PETS BY LANDLORD APPROVAL**LANDLORD PAYS FOR POOL SERVICE AND CHEMICALS**