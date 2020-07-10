All apartments in Glendale
7141 W. Potter Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7141 W. Potter Drive

7141 West Potter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7141 West Potter Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom + Den, 3 Bathroom, 2 car garage, Large Yard with Basketball Court, Large Kitchen with Island. Very Nice.
Major Crossroads: 75th Ave. & Deer Valley Rd.
Near: 101 Loop Fwy., Sierra Verde Elm School, Sierra Verde Park, Arrowhead Ranch and Golf Course, Arrowhead Hospital
Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.
Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit
Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $195 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.
How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com or stop by the office at 690 E. Warner Rd. Suite 153, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
REALTOR®
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

