7141 W. Potter Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage basketball court refrigerator

3 Bedroom + Den, 3 Bathroom, 2 car garage, Large Yard with Basketball Court, Large Kitchen with Island. Very Nice.

Major Crossroads: 75th Ave. & Deer Valley Rd.

Near: 101 Loop Fwy., Sierra Verde Elm School, Sierra Verde Park, Arrowhead Ranch and Golf Course, Arrowhead Hospital

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $195 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com or stop by the office at 690 E. Warner Rd. Suite 153, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

