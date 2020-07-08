7062 W Palmaire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Beautiful 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom single level Glendale Home. This spacious home includes separate living room, family room and den with laminate floors, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds throughout. Open kitchen floorplan with large island, breakfast bar, pantry, gas range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Large backyard with grass area, mature trees and extended patio. Front yard includes grass and a covered patio. Easy access to Loop 101 and lots of restaurants and shopping nearby.