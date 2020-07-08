All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM

7062 W Palmaire Avenue

7062 West Palmaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7062 West Palmaire Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Beautiful 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom single level Glendale Home. This spacious home includes separate living room, family room and den with laminate floors, ceiling fans and upgraded window blinds throughout. Open kitchen floorplan with large island, breakfast bar, pantry, gas range, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Large backyard with grass area, mature trees and extended patio. Front yard includes grass and a covered patio. Easy access to Loop 101 and lots of restaurants and shopping nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7062 W Palmaire Avenue have any available units?
7062 W Palmaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7062 W Palmaire Avenue have?
Some of 7062 W Palmaire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7062 W Palmaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7062 W Palmaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7062 W Palmaire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7062 W Palmaire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7062 W Palmaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7062 W Palmaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 7062 W Palmaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7062 W Palmaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7062 W Palmaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 7062 W Palmaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7062 W Palmaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7062 W Palmaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7062 W Palmaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7062 W Palmaire Avenue has units with dishwashers.

