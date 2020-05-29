All apartments in Glendale
7026 W TONTO Drive
7026 W TONTO Drive

7026 West Tonto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7026 West Tonto Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Rental in Desirable Arrowhead Ranch with Pool! Brand new carpets just installed and so preferably no pets. Very Clean, Bright and Airy, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2-Car Garage. Great nearby amenities, schools, parks, golf course and 101 freeway access minutes from the home. Formal Living & Dining rooms, Eat-in Kitchen, Family room with Fireplace, big Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Separate Tub & Shower and Dual Sinks in Master Bath, All Kitchen Appliances, Vaulted Ceilings on the First Level and master bedroom, Brand New Neutral Carpets, Windows Covering, Ceiling Fans, Inside Laundry Room, 1 bedroom and bath down stair with exit door to the backyard, Fenced Covered Patio. Take a look and don't pass up This Lovely Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 W TONTO Drive have any available units?
7026 W TONTO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 W TONTO Drive have?
Some of 7026 W TONTO Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 W TONTO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7026 W TONTO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 W TONTO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7026 W TONTO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7026 W TONTO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7026 W TONTO Drive offers parking.
Does 7026 W TONTO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 W TONTO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 W TONTO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7026 W TONTO Drive has a pool.
Does 7026 W TONTO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7026 W TONTO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 W TONTO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7026 W TONTO Drive has units with dishwashers.
