7026 W TONTO Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Fantastic Rental in Desirable Arrowhead Ranch with Pool! Brand new carpets just installed and so preferably no pets. Very Clean, Bright and Airy, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2-Car Garage. Great nearby amenities, schools, parks, golf course and 101 freeway access minutes from the home. Formal Living & Dining rooms, Eat-in Kitchen, Family room with Fireplace, big Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Separate Tub & Shower and Dual Sinks in Master Bath, All Kitchen Appliances, Vaulted Ceilings on the First Level and master bedroom, Brand New Neutral Carpets, Windows Covering, Ceiling Fans, Inside Laundry Room, 1 bedroom and bath down stair with exit door to the backyard, Fenced Covered Patio. Take a look and don't pass up This Lovely Home!