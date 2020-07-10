All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6968 West Aurora Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6968 West Aurora Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6968 West Aurora Drive

6968 West Aurora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6968 West Aurora Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Brand new carpet throughout, travertine tile, 5 large bedrooms with 1 bedoom and 1.5 bathrooms downstairs. Vaulted ceilings, grand staircase, spacious kitchen with granite counters, GE Monogram built in fridge, Kenmore double oven, wetbar, gas fireplace with granite surround, oversized laundry room with built in cabinets plenty counter space and a utility sink. Huge loft. Plantation shutters throughout.
Extended patio with built in BBQ, play pool, spa and a nice size grassy area. This yard is great for entertaining. Close to fwy, shopping & dining. This home is a must see. Call about pets they may be considered.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6968 West Aurora Drive have any available units?
6968 West Aurora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6968 West Aurora Drive have?
Some of 6968 West Aurora Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6968 West Aurora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6968 West Aurora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6968 West Aurora Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6968 West Aurora Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6968 West Aurora Drive offer parking?
No, 6968 West Aurora Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6968 West Aurora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6968 West Aurora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6968 West Aurora Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6968 West Aurora Drive has a pool.
Does 6968 West Aurora Drive have accessible units?
No, 6968 West Aurora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6968 West Aurora Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6968 West Aurora Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College