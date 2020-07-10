6968 West Aurora Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Brand new carpet throughout, travertine tile, 5 large bedrooms with 1 bedoom and 1.5 bathrooms downstairs. Vaulted ceilings, grand staircase, spacious kitchen with granite counters, GE Monogram built in fridge, Kenmore double oven, wetbar, gas fireplace with granite surround, oversized laundry room with built in cabinets plenty counter space and a utility sink. Huge loft. Plantation shutters throughout.

Extended patio with built in BBQ, play pool, spa and a nice size grassy area. This yard is great for entertaining. Close to fwy, shopping & dining. This home is a must see. Call about pets they may be considered.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.