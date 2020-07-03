6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.Can you picture yourself in this home? Vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar, a kitchen island, and chic, white cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding, and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a lovely patio and full fencing, great for entertaining friends and family.