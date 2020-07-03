All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:35 AM

6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive

6887 West via Del Sol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6887 West via Del Sol Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.Can you picture yourself in this home? Vinyl plank and plush carpet floors are found throughout. The kitchen features stylish counters, coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar, a kitchen island, and chic, white cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding, and plenty of space to relax. The fenced backyard has a lovely patio and full fencing, great for entertaining friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have any available units?
6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have?
Some of 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive offers parking.
Does 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have a pool?
No, 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6887 W VIA DEL SOL Drive has units with dishwashers.

