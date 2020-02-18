6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076

Amenities
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* Move in with 1st months rent
Welcome home to The Enclave on Bethany in Glendale, Arizona. We are a gated community in a convenient location. Close to shopping centers and 5 minutes away from Westgate Entertainment center.
This apartment home offers the following:
* Single story property
* Private patio
* Spacious living area with custom paint colors
* New flooring throughout
* New window coverings
* 2br Unit has Black appliances
* 3br Unit has Stainless steel appliances
* Large kitchen with updated lighting fixtures, plenty of cabinet space and room for table and chairs
* Full bathroom with separate vanity area
* Full size washer/dryer in every unit
* Pool
* Playground
Available now! Small pets accepted with $200.00 pet deposit.
You must meet following requirements:
1) Your income needs to be more than $2700.00 per month for a 2br; $3300.00 per month for a 3br.
2) No Judgement or Evictions in the last 5 years
3) Landlord verification required (Verifiable)
* Non-refundable application Fee $35 to check your background.
* $350 Holding fee with application fee, No exceptions
*Refundable security Deposit start at $540.00 + for a 2br (depends on your income/rental history/background check) $675.00 + for a 3br