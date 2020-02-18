6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076

Amenities

*MOVE IN SPECIAL* Move in with 1st months rent



Welcome home to The Enclave on Bethany in Glendale, Arizona. We are a gated community in a convenient location. Close to shopping centers and 5 minutes away from Westgate Entertainment center.



This apartment home offers the following:

* Single story property

* Private patio

* Spacious living area with custom paint colors

* New flooring throughout

* New window coverings

* 2br Unit has Black appliances

* 3br Unit has Stainless steel appliances

* Large kitchen with updated lighting fixtures, plenty of cabinet space and room for table and chairs

* Full bathroom with separate vanity area

* Full size washer/dryer in every unit

* Pool

* Playground



Available now! Small pets accepted with $200.00 pet deposit.



You must meet following requirements:



1) Your income needs to be more than $2700.00 per month for a 2br; $3300.00 per month for a 3br.



2) No Judgement or Evictions in the last 5 years



3) Landlord verification required (Verifiable)



* Non-refundable application Fee $35 to check your background.

* $350 Holding fee with application fee, No exceptions



*Refundable security Deposit start at $540.00 + for a 2br (depends on your income/rental history/background check) $675.00 + for a 3br