Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076

6816 West Bethany Home Road · No Longer Available
Location

6816 West Bethany Home Road, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* Move in with 1st months rent

Welcome home to The Enclave on Bethany in Glendale, Arizona. We are a gated community in a convenient location. Close to shopping centers and 5 minutes away from Westgate Entertainment center.

This apartment home offers the following:
* Single story property
* Private patio
* Spacious living area with custom paint colors
* New flooring throughout
* New window coverings
* 2br Unit has Black appliances
* 3br Unit has Stainless steel appliances
* Large kitchen with updated lighting fixtures, plenty of cabinet space and room for table and chairs
* Full bathroom with separate vanity area
* Full size washer/dryer in every unit
* Pool
* Playground

Available now! Small pets accepted with $200.00 pet deposit.

You must meet following requirements:

1) Your income needs to be more than $2700.00 per month for a 2br; $3300.00 per month for a 3br.

2) No Judgement or Evictions in the last 5 years

3) Landlord verification required (Verifiable)

* Non-refundable application Fee $35 to check your background.
* $350 Holding fee with application fee, No exceptions

*Refundable security Deposit start at $540.00 + for a 2br (depends on your income/rental history/background check) $675.00 + for a 3br

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 have any available units?
6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 have?
Some of 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 currently offering any rent specials?
6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 is pet friendly.
Does 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 offer parking?
Yes, 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 offers parking.
Does 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 have a pool?
Yes, 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 has a pool.
Does 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 have accessible units?
No, 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 does not have accessible units.
Does 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6816 West Bethany Home Road - 076 does not have units with dishwashers.

