Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful four bedroom home in Hillcrest community with a pool. This home is available UNFURNISHED. Home is on a corner lot and has upgraded kitchen, flooring and landscape. Backyard has maintenance free artificial grass, crystal clear pool and covered patio.

Contact us to schedule a showing.