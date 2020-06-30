6740 N 65TH Avenue

Amenities

**UPDATE** EARNEST MONEY PAID 01.10.2020 AND PENDING LEASE SIGNING. *APPLICATION ACCEPTED* 01.09.2020 - Agent Lisa Towner* What a gem in Glendale, this unit will not last at this price. It has everything you need! 2 car garage a nice sized backyard and cozy floor plan! Come on in and check it out you will want to hurry though! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!