6702 W Ruth Ave

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bath home in Fountain Shadows is available for immediate move in! - Two bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. Bedroom two has built in shelving. The kitchen opens up into the living room and dining area. There is a covered patio and private yard in the back with access from the living room or master bedroom. There is easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. It is also located near US60 and only a few short miles form Loop 101. There is also a community pool very close to this property.



12 month minimum lease. There is a 1.8% rental tax added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval (no cats) and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagemennt.com



No Cats Allowed



