Glendale, AZ
6702 W Ruth Ave
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

6702 W Ruth Ave

6702 West Ruth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6702 West Ruth Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath home in Fountain Shadows is available for immediate move in! - Two bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. Bedroom two has built in shelving. The kitchen opens up into the living room and dining area. There is a covered patio and private yard in the back with access from the living room or master bedroom. There is easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. It is also located near US60 and only a few short miles form Loop 101. There is also a community pool very close to this property.

12 month minimum lease. There is a 1.8% rental tax added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval (no cats) and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagemennt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2190903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 W Ruth Ave have any available units?
6702 W Ruth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 W Ruth Ave have?
Some of 6702 W Ruth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 W Ruth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6702 W Ruth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 W Ruth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 W Ruth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6702 W Ruth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6702 W Ruth Ave offers parking.
Does 6702 W Ruth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 W Ruth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 W Ruth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6702 W Ruth Ave has a pool.
Does 6702 W Ruth Ave have accessible units?
No, 6702 W Ruth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 W Ruth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 W Ruth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
