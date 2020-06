6696 N 43rd Ave 21245093 - Location 002

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1.5 Bath Glendale Town Home Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - 6696 N 43rd AVE, Glendale, AZ 85301,



Subdivision: West Plaza Townhouse



REMODELED!!! NEWER CARPETS, PAINT, MARBLE FLOORING, FANS, WINDOWS!!! THIS TOWN HOME HAS GOOD SQUARE FOOTAGE FOR THE MONEY. ALL UPDATED,A GREAT FLOOR PLAN. DOWNSTAIRS HAS LIVING, SMALL BATHROOM, DINING ROOMS KITCHEN WITH FULL SIZED WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUP. BACK PATIO IS COVERED AND FULLY FENCED. YOU ALSO GET 1 ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING AN A NICE STORAGE SHED. UPSTAIRS HAS 3 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH. OWNER PAYS HOA COVERS WATER, SEWER & COMMUNITY POOL.



Cross Streets: 43rd Ave. and Glendale Directions: North on 43rd Ave to property, property is on the West side of the road.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE3671119)