All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6659 W ORAIBI Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6659 W ORAIBI Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

6659 W ORAIBI Drive

6659 West Oraibi Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6659 West Oraibi Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Oversized CUL-DE-SAC lot!!! Very spacious single level, 2300 sf, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, in the Highlands area of Arrowhead Ranch with lots of walking trails and two community lakes. The front entrance of this home welcomes you with a long, covered patio, complete with Saltillo tile and recessed lighting. Separate living room and family room, kitchen has granite countertops, pull out drawers, stainless steel appliances, French door fridge, large island with breakfast bar and huge walk-in panty with shelves on all 3 sides. Step into the backyard and be truly amazed. This is an entertainers dream backyard with shady trees, multiple seating areas, two ramadas and storage units. A short walk to the lake, half a mile from the 101 freeway and close to shopping and dining. Owner/Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6659 W ORAIBI Drive have any available units?
6659 W ORAIBI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6659 W ORAIBI Drive have?
Some of 6659 W ORAIBI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6659 W ORAIBI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6659 W ORAIBI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6659 W ORAIBI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6659 W ORAIBI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6659 W ORAIBI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6659 W ORAIBI Drive offers parking.
Does 6659 W ORAIBI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6659 W ORAIBI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6659 W ORAIBI Drive have a pool?
No, 6659 W ORAIBI Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6659 W ORAIBI Drive have accessible units?
No, 6659 W ORAIBI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6659 W ORAIBI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6659 W ORAIBI Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College