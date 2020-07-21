6659 W ORAIBI Drive

Amenities

Oversized CUL-DE-SAC lot!!! Very spacious single level, 2300 sf, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, in the Highlands area of Arrowhead Ranch with lots of walking trails and two community lakes. The front entrance of this home welcomes you with a long, covered patio, complete with Saltillo tile and recessed lighting. Separate living room and family room, kitchen has granite countertops, pull out drawers, stainless steel appliances, French door fridge, large island with breakfast bar and huge walk-in panty with shelves on all 3 sides. Step into the backyard and be truly amazed. This is an entertainers dream backyard with shady trees, multiple seating areas, two ramadas and storage units. A short walk to the lake, half a mile from the 101 freeway and close to shopping and dining. Owner/Agent