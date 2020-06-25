6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd

Amenities

Unbelievable opportunity in Royal Shadows! Move In Ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1440 square foot home. Much of the home is original but well cared for. Brand new roof and HVAC within the last year. Excellent area, centrally located.



Rent-to-own price is $132,000. Down payment of $8,000. The rent is $1000/mo with a $200/mo credit going toward the purchase. The lease and option term is 12 months, but 24 months is available.



Call Or Text Martin at 623-227-0799

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.