All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd

6621 West Hatcher Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6621 West Hatcher Road, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Unbelievable opportunity in Royal Shadows! Move In Ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1440 square foot home. Much of the home is original but well cared for. Brand new roof and HVAC within the last year. Excellent area, centrally located.

Rent-to-own price is $132,000. Down payment of $8,000. The rent is $1000/mo with a $200/mo credit going toward the purchase. The lease and option term is 12 months, but 24 months is available.

Call Or Text Martin at 623-227-0799
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd have any available units?
6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd offer parking?
No, 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd have a pool?
No, 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd have accessible units?
No, 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6621 W Hatcher Rd Hatcher Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College