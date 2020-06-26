All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6517 W Behrend Dr
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

6517 W Behrend Dr

6517 West Behrend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6517 West Behrend Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**BRIGHT AND OPEN ARROWHEAD HOME WITH 2 DENS/OFFICES** - *** NO PETS ALLOWED ***

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1967 square feet and is located in Glendale near Arrowhead. The interior features a living room, open eat in kitchen with island, breakfast bar, pantry & granite counter tops, master suite with walk in closet, separate exit to back yard, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, 2 office/dens with French doors, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, window coverings throughout, wood & tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and grass landscaping in the back yard. With close access to loop 101, this home is only minutes from where you need to be!

Highlands @ Arrowhead Ranch HOA

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Glendale
Gas - Southwest Gas

Cross Streets: 67th Ave and Loop 101
Directions: South on 67th Ave - East on Behrend Dr - Right on 66th Ave - Left on Behrend Rd to the home on the Right

(RLNE4925482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 W Behrend Dr have any available units?
6517 W Behrend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6517 W Behrend Dr have?
Some of 6517 W Behrend Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6517 W Behrend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6517 W Behrend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 W Behrend Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6517 W Behrend Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6517 W Behrend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6517 W Behrend Dr offers parking.
Does 6517 W Behrend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 W Behrend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 W Behrend Dr have a pool?
No, 6517 W Behrend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6517 W Behrend Dr have accessible units?
No, 6517 W Behrend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 W Behrend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6517 W Behrend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
