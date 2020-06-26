6517 W Behrend Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**BRIGHT AND OPEN ARROWHEAD HOME WITH 2 DENS/OFFICES** - *** NO PETS ALLOWED ***



This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1967 square feet and is located in Glendale near Arrowhead. The interior features a living room, open eat in kitchen with island, breakfast bar, pantry & granite counter tops, master suite with walk in closet, separate exit to back yard, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, 2 office/dens with French doors, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, window coverings throughout, wood & tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and grass landscaping in the back yard. With close access to loop 101, this home is only minutes from where you need to be!



Highlands @ Arrowhead Ranch HOA



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Glendale

Gas - Southwest Gas



Cross Streets: 67th Ave and Loop 101

Directions: South on 67th Ave - East on Behrend Dr - Right on 66th Ave - Left on Behrend Rd to the home on the Right



(RLNE4925482)