This beautiful three bedroom, two bath home features a large living room and a separate dining area in the kitchen. Full length covered patio in the rear yard with a large shade tree. Large pine tree in the front yard and grass landscape in both front and rear yards. All new carpet, tile, fresh interior paint, and new appliances. This beauty is located within the Peoria School District with nearby access to US60, Glendale Community College, and Saguaro Ranch Park.