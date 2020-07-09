6414 N 45th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

All Utilities Included! Complete Remodel in Cul-De-Sac lot Large Lot 10,00 sf ft. Section 8 Approved Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 55" Flat Screen TV - All Utilities Included! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom open floor plan house with double pane energy efficient windows, split floor plan, 2 bathrooms, huge backyard, Split floor plan with all new windows, cabinets, flooring, New AC unit, Added Extra insulation, owner will add Refrigerator, Stove/Over, Microwave and Full size washer & Dryer once app is approved.All Utilities Included!



Cross Streets: MARYLAND & 45TH AVE Directions: SOUTH OF MARYLAND, WEST ON CITRUS WAY TO 45TH AVE.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



TEXT or Call RYAN at 602-400-5090



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4356519)