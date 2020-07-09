All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6414 N 45th Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6414 N 45th Dr

6414 North 45th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6414 North 45th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
West Plaza Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
All Utilities Included! Complete Remodel in Cul-De-Sac lot Large Lot 10,00 sf ft. Section 8 Approved Call or Text Ryan 602-400-5090 55" Flat Screen TV - All Utilities Included! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom open floor plan house with double pane energy efficient windows, split floor plan, 2 bathrooms, huge backyard, Split floor plan with all new windows, cabinets, flooring, New AC unit, Added Extra insulation, owner will add Refrigerator, Stove/Over, Microwave and Full size washer & Dryer once app is approved.All Utilities Included!

Cross Streets: MARYLAND & 45TH AVE Directions: SOUTH OF MARYLAND, WEST ON CITRUS WAY TO 45TH AVE.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

TEXT or Call RYAN at 602-400-5090

Lessee to verify all information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4356519)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 N 45th Dr have any available units?
6414 N 45th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6414 N 45th Dr have?
Some of 6414 N 45th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6414 N 45th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6414 N 45th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 N 45th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6414 N 45th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6414 N 45th Dr offer parking?
No, 6414 N 45th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6414 N 45th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6414 N 45th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 N 45th Dr have a pool?
No, 6414 N 45th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6414 N 45th Dr have accessible units?
No, 6414 N 45th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 N 45th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6414 N 45th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
