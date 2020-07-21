6345 West Blackhawk Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gated community in Arrowhead! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Glendale! Brand new paint and carpet. This home is highly upgraded throughout!! Kitchen with all appliances, pantry, and breakfast bar. Gorgeous wood look tile in all the right places. Covered patio. Two car garage. Community pool! Easy access to Loop 101, Arrowhead Mall, restaurants, and much more. 1 Dog under 20LBS or 1 Cat.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



