6345 West Blackhawk Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 12:50 AM

6345 West Blackhawk Drive

6345 West Blackhawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6345 West Blackhawk Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gated community in Arrowhead! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Glendale! Brand new paint and carpet. This home is highly upgraded throughout!! Kitchen with all appliances, pantry, and breakfast bar. Gorgeous wood look tile in all the right places. Covered patio. Two car garage. Community pool! Easy access to Loop 101, Arrowhead Mall, restaurants, and much more. 1 Dog under 20LBS or 1 Cat.

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6345 West Blackhawk Drive have any available units?
6345 West Blackhawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6345 West Blackhawk Drive have?
Some of 6345 West Blackhawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6345 West Blackhawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6345 West Blackhawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6345 West Blackhawk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6345 West Blackhawk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6345 West Blackhawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6345 West Blackhawk Drive offers parking.
Does 6345 West Blackhawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6345 West Blackhawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6345 West Blackhawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6345 West Blackhawk Drive has a pool.
Does 6345 West Blackhawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 6345 West Blackhawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6345 West Blackhawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6345 West Blackhawk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
