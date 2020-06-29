All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6163 N 88TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6163 N 88TH Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:06 AM

6163 N 88TH Lane

6163 North 88th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6163 North 88th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85305
La Buena Vida

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Executive 3BR & den/office (4th BR) single level home. Extensive Grand Canal Trail System w/park & covered picnic area is only steps away. Close to FWY 101 & 10. Cardinals Stadium & everything Westgate has to offer. There is so much entertainment so close by, yet the neighborhood is quiet and secluded. Tanger Outlet Mall + restaurants galore. Master has 2 sinks,garden tub, stall shower, huge walk-in closet. Kitchen w/granite counters. 3-car garage, inside laundry, washer & dryer. Family room has breakfast bar + breakfast nook. Formal LR & DR is great for entertaining. Beautiful park-like yard has covered patio, real grass & fruit trees. Security system can be activated by tenants. Don't miss out on this awesome conveniently located home. PETS ONLY WITH PERMISSION AND APPROVAL OF LANDLORDS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6163 N 88TH Lane have any available units?
6163 N 88TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6163 N 88TH Lane have?
Some of 6163 N 88TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6163 N 88TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6163 N 88TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6163 N 88TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6163 N 88TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6163 N 88TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6163 N 88TH Lane offers parking.
Does 6163 N 88TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6163 N 88TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6163 N 88TH Lane have a pool?
No, 6163 N 88TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6163 N 88TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 6163 N 88TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6163 N 88TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6163 N 88TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College