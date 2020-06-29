6163 N 88TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Executive 3BR & den/office (4th BR) single level home. Extensive Grand Canal Trail System w/park & covered picnic area is only steps away. Close to FWY 101 & 10. Cardinals Stadium & everything Westgate has to offer. There is so much entertainment so close by, yet the neighborhood is quiet and secluded. Tanger Outlet Mall + restaurants galore. Master has 2 sinks,garden tub, stall shower, huge walk-in closet. Kitchen w/granite counters. 3-car garage, inside laundry, washer & dryer. Family room has breakfast bar + breakfast nook. Formal LR & DR is great for entertaining. Beautiful park-like yard has covered patio, real grass & fruit trees. Security system can be activated by tenants. Don't miss out on this awesome conveniently located home. PETS ONLY WITH PERMISSION AND APPROVAL OF LANDLORDS.