Glendale, AZ
6126 W Townley Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

6126 W Townley Ave

6126 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6126 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Casa De Zia is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Casa De Zia is available for immediate move in! Home features, all appliances including a new fridge and new washer and dryer, double sinks in the master bath, storage shed, and an enclosed backyard. Property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3623620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6126 W Townley Ave have any available units?
6126 W Townley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6126 W Townley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6126 W Townley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6126 W Townley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6126 W Townley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6126 W Townley Ave offer parking?
No, 6126 W Townley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6126 W Townley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6126 W Townley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6126 W Townley Ave have a pool?
No, 6126 W Townley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6126 W Townley Ave have accessible units?
No, 6126 W Townley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6126 W Townley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6126 W Townley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6126 W Townley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6126 W Townley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
