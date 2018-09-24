6126 W Townley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Casa De Zia is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in Casa De Zia is available for immediate move in! Home features, all appliances including a new fridge and new washer and dryer, double sinks in the master bath, storage shed, and an enclosed backyard. Property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3623620)