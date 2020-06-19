6105 W IRMA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Exceptional executive home over-looking the Legends Golf Course in Arrowhead Ranch. Recently acquired from original owners, this is the first time available to lease. Tasteful remodel created an amazing chef's kitchen with huge built-in refrigerator/freezer, Viking double-oven and gas cooktop, Dacor warming drawer, Bosch dishwasher, two sinks and plenty of prep space. New carpet install just completed as well. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and a huge loft with balcony. Lease includes pool service and landscaping. Just enjoy!