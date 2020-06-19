All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:16 PM

6105 W IRMA Lane

6105 West Irma Lane · (623) 261-1322
Location

6105 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2776 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Exceptional executive home over-looking the Legends Golf Course in Arrowhead Ranch. Recently acquired from original owners, this is the first time available to lease. Tasteful remodel created an amazing chef's kitchen with huge built-in refrigerator/freezer, Viking double-oven and gas cooktop, Dacor warming drawer, Bosch dishwasher, two sinks and plenty of prep space. New carpet install just completed as well. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and a huge loft with balcony. Lease includes pool service and landscaping. Just enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 W IRMA Lane have any available units?
6105 W IRMA Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6105 W IRMA Lane have?
Some of 6105 W IRMA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 W IRMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6105 W IRMA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 W IRMA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6105 W IRMA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6105 W IRMA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6105 W IRMA Lane does offer parking.
Does 6105 W IRMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 W IRMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 W IRMA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6105 W IRMA Lane has a pool.
Does 6105 W IRMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 6105 W IRMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 W IRMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6105 W IRMA Lane has units with dishwashers.
