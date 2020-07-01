6102 W Mauna Loa Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This beautiful, fully remodeled home boasts a crystal clear swimming pool and is ready for move in now! With fresh two-tone paint throughout, new kitchen cabinets, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and updated lighting, you'll love this gourmet kitchen that open directly up to the living room. There is tile flooring throughout the home with carpets just in the bedrooms. Both showers have just been updated to custom tile designs and look beautiful! Weekly pool service already included in the the monthly rent. This home also boasts SOLAR PANELS, which come with a flat $150 monthly fee. Keep in mind that your energy bills with be extremely low and often result in a credit during the winter months. Available for showings as of 1/15/20. $49 application fee per adult. 2.2% city rental tax. 1.7% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.



