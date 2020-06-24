6083 W ABRAHAM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

No Application Fees!!! Lakefront 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom well maintained Glendale home with private pool and spa. This home features too many upgrades to list and includes neutral upgraded carpeting, two tone paint, upgraded window blinds and fixtures. Plenty of living space with separate living room with fireplace, family room, loft and formal dining area. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, island, separate pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas range. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and oversized walk-in closet. Lakefront backyard with private pool and spa and desert landscaped front and back yards.