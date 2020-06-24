All apartments in Glendale
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

6083 W ABRAHAM Lane

6083 West Abraham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6083 West Abraham Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
No Application Fees!!! Lakefront 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom well maintained Glendale home with private pool and spa. This home features too many upgrades to list and includes neutral upgraded carpeting, two tone paint, upgraded window blinds and fixtures. Plenty of living space with separate living room with fireplace, family room, loft and formal dining area. One bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, island, separate pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas range. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and oversized walk-in closet. Lakefront backyard with private pool and spa and desert landscaped front and back yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane have any available units?
6083 W ABRAHAM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane have?
Some of 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6083 W ABRAHAM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane offers parking.
Does 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane has a pool.
Does 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane have accessible units?
No, 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6083 W ABRAHAM Lane has units with dishwashers.
