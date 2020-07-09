6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This is a wonderful upgraded 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath townhouse across the street from Glendale Community College. This town home is the largest floor plan in the community. Brand new carpet throughout, as well as fresh two tone paint. Unlike most of the other town homes in the community this one has been modified to have inside laundry access. A washer and Dryer have been added since the taking of the pictures. Also, new blinds and vertical blinds have been added since the pictures were taken. The community is wonderful and has lots of mature trees, two community swimming pools, and many beautiful grassy areas. This home has a nice private patio for relaxing on and the community pool is just a minute or two away. You'll love it here! Easy to show!