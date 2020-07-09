All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue

6036 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6036 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a wonderful upgraded 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath townhouse across the street from Glendale Community College. This town home is the largest floor plan in the community. Brand new carpet throughout, as well as fresh two tone paint. Unlike most of the other town homes in the community this one has been modified to have inside laundry access. A washer and Dryer have been added since the taking of the pictures. Also, new blinds and vertical blinds have been added since the pictures were taken. The community is wonderful and has lots of mature trees, two community swimming pools, and many beautiful grassy areas. This home has a nice private patio for relaxing on and the community pool is just a minute or two away. You'll love it here! Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue have any available units?
6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue have?
Some of 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6036 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

