6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill pet friendly

Come check out this 2 bed 1.5 bath home. In this townhouse you'll find a kitchen that has the refrigerator, dishwasher, build-in microwave and garbage disposal. This home also has a private patio so you can do some grilling or entertain guests. When your done barbecuing, stop by the pool and cool off from the hot summer sun. When you come inside from the pool, you'll have nice cool tile floors so you don't have to worry about getting your carpet wet. No up stairs neighbors to worry about because all bedrooms are upstairs and since you're in an end unit, you'll have a nice quite space to enjoy your down time.***Tenant to pay 2.2% tax with rent. No cats. Only small breed dogs. 30lbs and under allowed. ***