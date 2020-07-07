All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:00 PM

6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue

6008 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6008 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Come check out this 2 bed 1.5 bath home. In this townhouse you'll find a kitchen that has the refrigerator, dishwasher, build-in microwave and garbage disposal. This home also has a private patio so you can do some grilling or entertain guests. When your done barbecuing, stop by the pool and cool off from the hot summer sun. When you come inside from the pool, you'll have nice cool tile floors so you don't have to worry about getting your carpet wet. No up stairs neighbors to worry about because all bedrooms are upstairs and since you're in an end unit, you'll have a nice quite space to enjoy your down time.***Tenant to pay 2.2% tax with rent. No cats. Only small breed dogs. 30lbs and under allowed. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue have any available units?
6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue have?
Some of 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 W TOWNLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

