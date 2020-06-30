5930 W Kimberly Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage volleyball court

Clean and ready for immediate move in. Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the highly sought after Arrowhead Ranch community. Walk into the front entrance that opens to the great room with vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans, blinds throughout the home. Kitchen offers smooth cooktop and overlooks the beautiful backyard. Washer, Dryer, and Fridge can be provided with additional rent. Huge sliding glass door to covered patio is perfect for a get together. 3 car garage is off of the large laundry room. Plenty of room in the master bathroom. It offers dual sinks, walk in closet, separate tub & shower. Schools nearby. Community with lakes, parks, volleyball, baseball and walking paths. Near 101 freeway, shopping and dining. Not pictured is new flooring in kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms. Photos will be updated once flooring is completed.