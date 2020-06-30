All apartments in Glendale
5930 W Kimberly Way
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

5930 W Kimberly Way

5930 West Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Location

5930 West Kimberly Way, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
volleyball court
Clean and ready for immediate move in. Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the highly sought after Arrowhead Ranch community. Walk into the front entrance that opens to the great room with vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans, blinds throughout the home. Kitchen offers smooth cooktop and overlooks the beautiful backyard. Washer, Dryer, and Fridge can be provided with additional rent. Huge sliding glass door to covered patio is perfect for a get together. 3 car garage is off of the large laundry room. Plenty of room in the master bathroom. It offers dual sinks, walk in closet, separate tub & shower. Schools nearby. Community with lakes, parks, volleyball, baseball and walking paths. Near 101 freeway, shopping and dining. Not pictured is new flooring in kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms. Photos will be updated once flooring is completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 W Kimberly Way have any available units?
5930 W Kimberly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 W Kimberly Way have?
Some of 5930 W Kimberly Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 W Kimberly Way currently offering any rent specials?
5930 W Kimberly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 W Kimberly Way pet-friendly?
No, 5930 W Kimberly Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5930 W Kimberly Way offer parking?
Yes, 5930 W Kimberly Way offers parking.
Does 5930 W Kimberly Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5930 W Kimberly Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 W Kimberly Way have a pool?
No, 5930 W Kimberly Way does not have a pool.
Does 5930 W Kimberly Way have accessible units?
No, 5930 W Kimberly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 W Kimberly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 W Kimberly Way has units with dishwashers.

