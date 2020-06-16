All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5887 W DEL LAGO Circle
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5887 W DEL LAGO Circle

5887 West Del Lago Circle · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5887 West Del Lago Circle, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This Stunning Showcase home is nestled in Prestigious Del Lago that boasts both Tranquility & Views. With its Majestic Entry, this Exquisite home is in pristine condition and features diagonally laid 17'' Porcelain Tile and Hardwood flooring, Accented Walls, Dramatic 9+ Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen, High-Grade Kodiak Granite Countertops, Kitchen-Aid Appliances, wired for Surround Sound T/O home, Trane A/C's, RO Water Filtration, Fireplaces in Master & Family Rooms, Walkout Decks in Master, Plumbed (only) Central Vac. With a Resort-style backyard boasting Heated Pool/Spa, Built-in BBQ and views of the tranquil Lagoon,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle have any available units?
5887 W DEL LAGO Circle has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle have?
Some of 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5887 W DEL LAGO Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle does offer parking.
Does 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle has a pool.
Does 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle have accessible units?
No, 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5887 W DEL LAGO Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity