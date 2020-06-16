5887 W DEL LAGO Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This Stunning Showcase home is nestled in Prestigious Del Lago that boasts both Tranquility & Views. With its Majestic Entry, this Exquisite home is in pristine condition and features diagonally laid 17'' Porcelain Tile and Hardwood flooring, Accented Walls, Dramatic 9+ Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen, High-Grade Kodiak Granite Countertops, Kitchen-Aid Appliances, wired for Surround Sound T/O home, Trane A/C's, RO Water Filtration, Fireplaces in Master & Family Rooms, Walkout Decks in Master, Plumbed (only) Central Vac. With a Resort-style backyard boasting Heated Pool/Spa, Built-in BBQ and views of the tranquil Lagoon,