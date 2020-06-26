5727 W Crocus Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage fire pit carpet

3 BDR 2 Bath Going Fast - This property will go fast. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan. Living room, dining room, family room with large laundry room with desk area. This home has a ton of storage. Carpet and paint are brand new in the last year. All appliances included. Monthly Landscaping Included. Large 2 car garage has lots of built in storage and work area. Home has a great back yard with fire pit area. This owner has loved and cared for this property. Property is located close to schools, ASU west, restaurants, shopping, easy access to freeways. You will not be disappointed. Come, Show, Rent!!!



