Glendale, AZ
5727 W Crocus Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

5727 W Crocus Drive

5727 West Crocus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5727 West Crocus Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 BDR 2 Bath Going Fast - This property will go fast. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan. Living room, dining room, family room with large laundry room with desk area. This home has a ton of storage. Carpet and paint are brand new in the last year. All appliances included. Monthly Landscaping Included. Large 2 car garage has lots of built in storage and work area. Home has a great back yard with fire pit area. This owner has loved and cared for this property. Property is located close to schools, ASU west, restaurants, shopping, easy access to freeways. You will not be disappointed. Come, Show, Rent!!!

(RLNE2354596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 W Crocus Drive have any available units?
5727 W Crocus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5727 W Crocus Drive have?
Some of 5727 W Crocus Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 W Crocus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5727 W Crocus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 W Crocus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5727 W Crocus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5727 W Crocus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5727 W Crocus Drive offers parking.
Does 5727 W Crocus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5727 W Crocus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 W Crocus Drive have a pool?
No, 5727 W Crocus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5727 W Crocus Drive have accessible units?
No, 5727 W Crocus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 W Crocus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5727 W Crocus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

