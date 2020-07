Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath. The kitchen and bathrooms are remodeled and the back patio was turned into an Arizona room. There is tile throughout the house with laminated wood in the bedrooms. The home is provided with an operational refrigerator, but will not be repaired or replaced in the event it becomes nonoperational.