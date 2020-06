5422 W PONTIAC Drive

Amenities

LAKEFRONT HOME. Home proud to call your next home. Home features granite kitchen with stainless appliances, oversized marble on the floors diagonal laid, upgraded bathrooms, Jacuzzi master with walk-in shower, newer carpet, Bose surround sound in family room, garage shelving and hanging above storage, whole house filtration, custom outdoor pool and spa, fireplace on other side, power supply and outdoor lighting, citrus trees, pomegranate, solar powered heating supplement for pool and spa. Much more to mention. A MUST SEE!No bbq present. Will provide portable if desired.Pets ok, but landlord approval. NO SECTION 8 or government assist.Includes pool service, palm tree trimming, landscaping, and maintenance per AZ Landlord Act, ADT service.