All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5351 West Onyx Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5351 West Onyx Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5351 West Onyx Avenue

5351 West Onyx Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5351 West Onyx Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,698 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5351 West Onyx Avenue have any available units?
5351 West Onyx Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5351 West Onyx Avenue have?
Some of 5351 West Onyx Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5351 West Onyx Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5351 West Onyx Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5351 West Onyx Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5351 West Onyx Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5351 West Onyx Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5351 West Onyx Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5351 West Onyx Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5351 West Onyx Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5351 West Onyx Avenue have a pool?
No, 5351 West Onyx Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5351 West Onyx Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5351 West Onyx Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5351 West Onyx Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5351 West Onyx Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College