5329 W KERRY Lane
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

5329 W KERRY Lane

5329 West Kerry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5329 West Kerry Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Large 2644 SF Spacious Home , 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath BRAND NEW CARPET AND OUTDOOR PAINTWith Formal living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen With Island, Huge Family Room With Fireplace, And Downstairs Bedroom With Full Bath! Upstairs You'll Find A Large Loft Plus A Huge Master Suite including A Separate Tub and Shower, Double Bowl Vanity, And walk-In Closet. The Upstairs Secondary Bedrooms and the Guest Bath Are Also Nicely sized. This desirable Property Sits On A Corner lot, Has A 3 Car Garage. Large Back Yard with Grass And mature Trees. There's A Huge Park Right Across The Street and Playground For The Children! Very Convenient and Close To A Public Library, Business Park, Glendale Recreation Center, Shopping, Loop 101, And I-17 Freeways. **AGENTS, SEE REALTOR REMARK*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

