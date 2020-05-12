5329 W KERRY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Large 2644 SF Spacious Home , 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath BRAND NEW CARPET AND OUTDOOR PAINTWith Formal living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen With Island, Huge Family Room With Fireplace, And Downstairs Bedroom With Full Bath! Upstairs You'll Find A Large Loft Plus A Huge Master Suite including A Separate Tub and Shower, Double Bowl Vanity, And walk-In Closet. The Upstairs Secondary Bedrooms and the Guest Bath Are Also Nicely sized. This desirable Property Sits On A Corner lot, Has A 3 Car Garage. Large Back Yard with Grass And mature Trees. There's A Huge Park Right Across The Street and Playground For The Children! Very Convenient and Close To A Public Library, Business Park, Glendale Recreation Center, Shopping, Loop 101, And I-17 Freeways. **AGENTS, SEE REALTOR REMARK*