All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5270 West Frier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5270 West Frier Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5270 West Frier Drive

5270 West Frier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5270 West Frier Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
Manistee Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near shopping, restaurants and downtown Glendale.  Newly updated kitchen to include all white appliances and granite counter tops.  Tile in all wet areas and newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms.  Backyard is low maintenance and ideal for entertaining.  This house located at 5270 W Frier Dr in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5270 West Frier Drive have any available units?
5270 West Frier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5270 West Frier Drive have?
Some of 5270 West Frier Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5270 West Frier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5270 West Frier Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5270 West Frier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5270 West Frier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5270 West Frier Drive offer parking?
No, 5270 West Frier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5270 West Frier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5270 West Frier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5270 West Frier Drive have a pool?
No, 5270 West Frier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5270 West Frier Drive have accessible units?
No, 5270 West Frier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5270 West Frier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5270 West Frier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College