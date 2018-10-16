5270 West Frier Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near shopping, restaurants and downtown Glendale. Newly updated kitchen to include all white appliances and granite counter tops. Tile in all wet areas and newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Backyard is low maintenance and ideal for entertaining. This house located at 5270 W Frier Dr in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2% Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.