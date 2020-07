Amenities

This home is a WOW! Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home with newer kitchen cabinets, countertops and all new stainless appliances. Tile flooring in the Kitchen and wood floor throughout the rest of the home. Washer and Dryer are included. All new lighting fixtures throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. There's no need to look any further, call today for your private showing!