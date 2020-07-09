5203 W KRISTAL Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

A beautiful four bedroom with three full baths. This home is in an awesome neighborhood with no hoa. It has easy Loop 101 access. The home is along a wash so there is no neighbors across the street and allows for great scenic views. The wash also contains great hiking and biking trails. Also within walking distance to the Glendale Recreation Center which includes a swimming pool. The lower level has a living room and dining room. The kitchen has an attached family room with a fireplace. The home has a lower level bedroom that could also be used as an office. The other three bedrooms are upstairs including the large master bedroom which also has a walkout balcony. This property is on a corner lot which provides more privacy. The yard is large and has a huge RV parking area with gate access.