Glendale, AZ
5203 W KRISTAL Way
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

5203 W KRISTAL Way

5203 West Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

5203 West Kristal Way, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A beautiful four bedroom with three full baths. This home is in an awesome neighborhood with no hoa. It has easy Loop 101 access. The home is along a wash so there is no neighbors across the street and allows for great scenic views. The wash also contains great hiking and biking trails. Also within walking distance to the Glendale Recreation Center which includes a swimming pool. The lower level has a living room and dining room. The kitchen has an attached family room with a fireplace. The home has a lower level bedroom that could also be used as an office. The other three bedrooms are upstairs including the large master bedroom which also has a walkout balcony. This property is on a corner lot which provides more privacy. The yard is large and has a huge RV parking area with gate access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 W KRISTAL Way have any available units?
5203 W KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 W KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 5203 W KRISTAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 W KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
5203 W KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 W KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 5203 W KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5203 W KRISTAL Way offer parking?
Yes, 5203 W KRISTAL Way offers parking.
Does 5203 W KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 W KRISTAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 W KRISTAL Way have a pool?
Yes, 5203 W KRISTAL Way has a pool.
Does 5203 W KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 5203 W KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 W KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 W KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.
