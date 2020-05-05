All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
5102 W CHOLLA Street
5102 W CHOLLA Street

5102 West Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Location

5102 West Cholla Street, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Come and see this charming corner lot cozy home that is waiting for new tenants. Features 3 bed rooms, 2 bath rooms, family room , cozy kitchen nice and neat as it can be 2 car garage and 2 parking slabs just ready for new tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 W CHOLLA Street have any available units?
5102 W CHOLLA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 W CHOLLA Street have?
Some of 5102 W CHOLLA Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 W CHOLLA Street currently offering any rent specials?
5102 W CHOLLA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 W CHOLLA Street pet-friendly?
No, 5102 W CHOLLA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5102 W CHOLLA Street offer parking?
Yes, 5102 W CHOLLA Street offers parking.
Does 5102 W CHOLLA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 W CHOLLA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 W CHOLLA Street have a pool?
No, 5102 W CHOLLA Street does not have a pool.
Does 5102 W CHOLLA Street have accessible units?
No, 5102 W CHOLLA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 W CHOLLA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5102 W CHOLLA Street has units with dishwashers.
