Come and see this charming corner lot cozy home that is waiting for new tenants. Features 3 bed rooms, 2 bath rooms, family room , cozy kitchen nice and neat as it can be 2 car garage and 2 parking slabs just ready for new tenants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5102 W CHOLLA Street have?
Some of 5102 W CHOLLA Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
