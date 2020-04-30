4862 W Rancho Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pool

3 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Glendale - This great 2 story townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with its own private patio. Unit is located in community with a private pool and close to Westgate and Tanger Outlets for entertainment it's also close to the I-17 and Grand Ave to get you anywhere in town quick.



**NO Pets are permitted on this property**



Move in costs include: first months rent $900; Security Deposit $900, Admin Fee $200; plus applicable city taxes.



Call the automated Number 480.725.1225 to set an appointment to view this property.



(RLNE4563654)