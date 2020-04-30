All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4862 W Rancho Dr

4862 West Rancho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4862 West Rancho Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
Bethany Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Glendale - This great 2 story townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with its own private patio. Unit is located in community with a private pool and close to Westgate and Tanger Outlets for entertainment it's also close to the I-17 and Grand Ave to get you anywhere in town quick.

**NO Pets are permitted on this property**

Move in costs include: first months rent $900; Security Deposit $900, Admin Fee $200; plus applicable city taxes.

Call the automated Number 480.725.1225 to set an appointment to view this property.

(RLNE4563654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4862 W Rancho Dr have any available units?
4862 W Rancho Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4862 W Rancho Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4862 W Rancho Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4862 W Rancho Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4862 W Rancho Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4862 W Rancho Dr offer parking?
No, 4862 W Rancho Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4862 W Rancho Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4862 W Rancho Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4862 W Rancho Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4862 W Rancho Dr has a pool.
Does 4862 W Rancho Dr have accessible units?
No, 4862 W Rancho Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4862 W Rancho Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4862 W Rancho Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4862 W Rancho Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4862 W Rancho Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
