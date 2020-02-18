4840 W MANZANITA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL! This unit is incredible, immaculate, and in ''mint'' move-in condition. Pride of ownership abounds from the neutral painted rooms to the easy care private back yard patio area with southern exposure. Amazing kitchen with upgraded appliances including 5 burner self cleaning oven and side by side refrigerator with ice and water in door. Ceramic tile in all living areas and plush carpeting in bedroom areas. Efficient Trane HVAC unit helps to keep utilities manageable. The landlord is looking for a long term stable tenant to make this townhome their home. Terrace Green is a beautiful community with green grass and trees. The unit has 2 assig. parking spaces (1 covered) and also 2 storage areas, 1 in front and 1 in the patio area. Owner related to Listing Agent.