Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

4840 W MANZANITA Drive

4840 West Manzanita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4840 West Manzanita Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL! This unit is incredible, immaculate, and in ''mint'' move-in condition. Pride of ownership abounds from the neutral painted rooms to the easy care private back yard patio area with southern exposure. Amazing kitchen with upgraded appliances including 5 burner self cleaning oven and side by side refrigerator with ice and water in door. Ceramic tile in all living areas and plush carpeting in bedroom areas. Efficient Trane HVAC unit helps to keep utilities manageable. The landlord is looking for a long term stable tenant to make this townhome their home. Terrace Green is a beautiful community with green grass and trees. The unit has 2 assig. parking spaces (1 covered) and also 2 storage areas, 1 in front and 1 in the patio area. Owner related to Listing Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 W MANZANITA Drive have any available units?
4840 W MANZANITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 W MANZANITA Drive have?
Some of 4840 W MANZANITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 W MANZANITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4840 W MANZANITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 W MANZANITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4840 W MANZANITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4840 W MANZANITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4840 W MANZANITA Drive offers parking.
Does 4840 W MANZANITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4840 W MANZANITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 W MANZANITA Drive have a pool?
No, 4840 W MANZANITA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4840 W MANZANITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4840 W MANZANITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 W MANZANITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 W MANZANITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
