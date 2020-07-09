4766 W CARON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fully Remodeled Condo ready for it's first occupant since a beautiful updating that was just finished. This unit is located right on the pool and covered patio, which you can access through a gate on the back patio of the condo. The Kitchen has been fully redone in Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and New Cherry Cabinets. There is a two car garage. The Dining area and Living Room are separated by an Atrium giving the entire unit a warm and cozy feel. Owners are great landlords who care about the property and their tenants. We look forward to meeting you soon.