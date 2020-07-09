All apartments in Glendale
4766 W CARON Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

4766 W CARON Street

4766 West Caron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4766 West Caron Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fully Remodeled Condo ready for it's first occupant since a beautiful updating that was just finished. This unit is located right on the pool and covered patio, which you can access through a gate on the back patio of the condo. The Kitchen has been fully redone in Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and New Cherry Cabinets. There is a two car garage. The Dining area and Living Room are separated by an Atrium giving the entire unit a warm and cozy feel. Owners are great landlords who care about the property and their tenants. We look forward to meeting you soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4766 W CARON Street have any available units?
4766 W CARON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4766 W CARON Street have?
Some of 4766 W CARON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4766 W CARON Street currently offering any rent specials?
4766 W CARON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4766 W CARON Street pet-friendly?
No, 4766 W CARON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4766 W CARON Street offer parking?
Yes, 4766 W CARON Street offers parking.
Does 4766 W CARON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4766 W CARON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4766 W CARON Street have a pool?
Yes, 4766 W CARON Street has a pool.
Does 4766 W CARON Street have accessible units?
No, 4766 W CARON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4766 W CARON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4766 W CARON Street has units with dishwashers.

