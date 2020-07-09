All apartments in Glendale
4734 West Hayward Avenue
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

4734 West Hayward Avenue

4734 West Hayward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4734 West Hayward Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/30/19 Like NEW due to extensive reconstruction completed in October 2011. Included: new plumbing and wiring, all new interior walls plus garage, new insolation, new duct work, paint inside and out, new flooring throughout, fully renovated kitchen with new appliances, cabinets and hardware, fully renovated bathrooms with new fixtures and hardware, dual pane windows, new doors, new roof and new HVAC. Property never lived in. BRAND NEW; CHARMING AND QUAINT! Formal Dining and separate living room and downstairs family room for the kids. Big backyard for your imagination. Separate large laundry room between the extended 2-car garage and home. Nice neighborhood with no HOA.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4734-w-hayward-ave-glendale-az-85301-usa/62a8c418-39ea-418b-96a8-855f833d5c97

(RLNE5173356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

