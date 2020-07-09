4734 West Hayward Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 09/30/19 Like NEW due to extensive reconstruction completed in October 2011. Included: new plumbing and wiring, all new interior walls plus garage, new insolation, new duct work, paint inside and out, new flooring throughout, fully renovated kitchen with new appliances, cabinets and hardware, fully renovated bathrooms with new fixtures and hardware, dual pane windows, new doors, new roof and new HVAC. Property never lived in. BRAND NEW; CHARMING AND QUAINT! Formal Dining and separate living room and downstairs family room for the kids. Big backyard for your imagination. Separate large laundry room between the extended 2-car garage and home. Nice neighborhood with no HOA.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4734-w-hayward-ave-glendale-az-85301-usa/62a8c418-39ea-418b-96a8-855f833d5c97



