4573 W McLellan Road

2 bed / 2 bath patio home includes all appliances! Greatroom floorplan includes large living room that opens to dining area and kitchen. Oversized master has separate vanity and walk in shower. Split from guest bedroom and bathroom, this home is perfect for lots of living situations. Large covered patio area out back, 2 car carport out front with direct entry to home. Full sized inside washer & dryer included, plus large storage area off of carport. Located on interior lot within neighborhood, just a quick walk to community pool. Plus 3 parks within half a mile. Great patio home at an apartment price!