All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4573 W McLellan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4573 W McLellan Road
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

4573 W McLellan Road

4573 West Mclellan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4573 West Mclellan Road, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
2 bed / 2 bath patio home includes all appliances! Greatroom floorplan includes large living room that opens to dining area and kitchen. Oversized master has separate vanity and walk in shower. Split from guest bedroom and bathroom, this home is perfect for lots of living situations. Large covered patio area out back, 2 car carport out front with direct entry to home. Full sized inside washer & dryer included, plus large storage area off of carport. Located on interior lot within neighborhood, just a quick walk to community pool. Plus 3 parks within half a mile. Great patio home at an apartment price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4573 W McLellan Road have any available units?
4573 W McLellan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4573 W McLellan Road have?
Some of 4573 W McLellan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4573 W McLellan Road currently offering any rent specials?
4573 W McLellan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4573 W McLellan Road pet-friendly?
No, 4573 W McLellan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4573 W McLellan Road offer parking?
Yes, 4573 W McLellan Road offers parking.
Does 4573 W McLellan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4573 W McLellan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4573 W McLellan Road have a pool?
Yes, 4573 W McLellan Road has a pool.
Does 4573 W McLellan Road have accessible units?
No, 4573 W McLellan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4573 W McLellan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4573 W McLellan Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College